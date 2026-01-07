Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

Xplisset
4hEdited

Dr. Richardson shows us that this is the same ole same ole tired sermon with a new suit: if “only we are right,” then why have elections at all. And once you tell yourself the other side is “violent” and “vicious” just for existing, you can justify anything you do to silence them.

Then comes the second move: rewrite January 6, call the attackers patriots, call the truth a lie, and dare the nation to accept it. I wrote about this.

https://open.substack.com/pub/xplisset/p/the-washington-post-predicted-january?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

And the third move is abroad: talk about “freedom” while threatening Greenland, shaking NATO, and treating Venezuela like an oil field with a flag on it.

But hear me and hear me clearly: power always overreaches when it thinks it owns the country. And it is on us…regular people, stubborn people to keep saying: we vote, we count, we remember. We vote, we count, we remember. www.xplisset.com

Phil Balla
4h

A showy diversion, to have extracted Maduro and his wife.

But all else in the Venezuelan status quo remains intact.

And something else remains intact – the naïve, out of touch ways U.S. elites feel entitled to their bubble, one that includes the 1,200 girls whom for years they insouciantly raped, and also includes Donald & crew’s larger cover-up.

Earlier today Timothy Snyder spoke to that bubble – not the part that requires mad Venezuelan chaos, or any other sensational diversions, but the part that goes to the heart of their heartlessness:

“In an instructive article that he wrote in 1990, the American novelist David Foster Wallace said that cynicism is a form of naïveté. When you dismiss everything, you feel like you can do anything but then you don’t believe in some things that are real: like love, or law, or patriotism. For you, such things are just tools of the trade, manipulable handles, just the way to enlarge the grift. That they have some other sense, that they are the building blocks of some other reality – this you do not see. And in that way you are naïve.”

But Timothy Snyder is too kind. He doesn’t factor in Donald’s dementia (or ever his need to be carrying water for Putin) – now threatening all our European allies by his demented bullying regarding Greenland.

