I sincerely pray that Congress will pass measures to prevent this regime from invading Cuba, Greenland, Colombia and/or Mexico and will actually take action if it makes aggressive moves on any of those countries.

This is beyond insane and must stop.

We need to be loud right now about Venezuela and what this invasion truly means: “If this is about reshaping energy alignment in the Western Hemisphere in the name of U.S. economic or strategic interests, then that argument should be made openly—to Congress and to the American people. What concerns me is not healthy skepticism or disagreement, but the risk of minimizing what was openly described in the past few days as something far more than a simple law-enforcement action.

Bypassing congressional oversight of such a mission strips Americans of their voice and undermines the checks designed to prevent misuse of military power.

If the United States is going to commit military force in Venezuela—deploying roughly 15,000 troops, reshaping a sovereign government, and tying that action to control over energy infrastructure—then Congress must be involved, publicly and immediately. Bypassing congressional authorization does not merely sidestep procedure; it silences the people whose lives, resources, and moral standing are placed at risk by these decisions.

The U.S. never formally declared war in Iraq, yet tens of thousands of troops were sent into years of sustained combat under justifications that kept changing. I had family and friends who served there. Many veterans still carry the weight of realizing the mission they were sold did not match the reality on the ground.

If this administration believes Venezuela warrants military intervention, it should make that case openly, under oath, and subject to debate—not through memes, executive assertions, or retroactive narratives. Congress exists precisely to prevent wars from being sold as something smaller than they are. If it abdicates that role now, the consequences will not be abstract—and history suggests they will not be short-lived.”

https://open.substack.com/pub/danismart/p/viva-venezuela-but-at-what-cost?r=1c5095&utm_medium=ios

