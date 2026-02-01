Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georgia Fisanick's avatar
Georgia Fisanick
4h

Thank you, Heather, for ending on some good news.

I was crying uncontrollably in the middle. I almost never cry.

The news this week has just gutted me.

Reply
Share
37 replies
Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
4h

The Trump regime is soulless and despicable.

Reply
Share
27 replies
208 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture