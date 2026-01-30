Letters from an American

User's avatar
J L Graham's avatar
J L Graham
4h

“the president of the united states should not be allowed to personally loot the treasury to the sum of ten billion dollars and that this is not resulting in immediate, unanimous impeachment is a dramatic indictment of what has become of our political system.”

This says a lot about what the "Republican Party" has become.

72 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
4h

These are unprecedented times. Be LOUD. We deserve better 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. 

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

13 replies
