Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georgia Fisanick's avatar
Georgia Fisanick
3hEdited

A Republican election denier owns the only "certified" electronic roll book company. These machines allow poll workers to check voter registrations. The same man owns what used to be Dominion Voting Systems, the company that won the defamation lawsuit against Fox for saying the machines were part of the voter fraud conspiracy in 2020. The company has been renamed Liberty Votes. So one man owns both machines that check voter registration and voting machines.

It concerns me. Does it concern you?

Voting machines and use of roll books can be controlled locally or up to the state level depending on where you live.

Do you know what brands of machines are used where you vote?

Reply
Share
40 replies
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
3h

I would say Bondi and the administration were not reading the room, except that they understand the mood of the country perfectly well. And are choosing to drive the juggernaut forward. This is by the book.

The only proper thing at this point would be to rein in ICE and aggressively go after the goons that committed the Minneapolis murders. Instead they are doubling down on the big lie. "We are going to arrest more people. Nothing will stop President Trump!" Goebbels would be proud. You NEVER stop repeating the lie...

Reply
Share
1 reply
179 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture