Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
7h

There are both video and still images of what is clearly a public extrajudicial execution. The kind of thing one would expect from drug kingpins in a turf war. How do the regime spinners think they can lie about it and get away with it? Worse yet, what is happening in the brains of the citizens who DO believe it? 

Reply
Share
131 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
7h

Raise your voice. Be LOUD. We deserve better 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. 

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

Reply
Share
15 replies
451 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture