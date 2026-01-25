Letters from an American

Daniel Lundquist-Peskorz
4h

I live in Minneapolis, and last night I went to bed extremely proud of my state for how we took on dangerously frigid conditions to cry out against ICE’s inhumane presence here. If not for my medical procedure, it was very much a moment I wanted to be a part of. This morning I woke up to the most nauseating video I could imagine, as ICE gunned down another civilian. I never believe we’ve hit rock bottom, but I keep finding new levels of rage within me I didn’t even know I was capable of producing.

The DOJ is claiming this was self defense, when this was so clearly murder. The party that has defended gun rights to death, blamed a conceal and carry permit holder for having a gun he never pulled out. Trump followers continue supporting ICE, making light of his murder and contradicting everything clearly on video. I know there’s always the inclination to say, “when will enough be enough”, “when will they stop this”, etc. I cannot stress this enough, just ignore MAGA. Ignore every hateful comment, every stupid rationale, every attempt at trolling. They’re a lost cause, and nothing is changing their opinion. Change is not reliant on seeing eye to eye. Every effort needs to be placed on being laser focused on getting ICE out of our state, and holding this administration responsible. Every ounce of energy that you invest wondering why people are like this, or changing their opinion is wasted. It’s been 10 years of this garbage, it’s rapidly getting worse and his base is unmoved. They don’t deserve acknowledgment, and we don’t need them to demand change.

I can’t speak for everyone here in Minnesota, but I promise you many of us here especially in the cities are being put through Hell. We can’t be the battleground for the entire country. You either believe what you see, or believe what you’re told. Anyone still with a clear eyed view of the world needs to be a participant in making this stop. If we can stand up in -22 degree weather, everyone can.

Carla K
5h

Thank you, Heather. I am so sorry that you are recording such tragic historical news...day in and day out.

