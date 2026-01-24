Letters from an American

Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
2hEdited

Powerful what Minnesota did today. Keep it up! Keep raising your voice. Be LOUD. We deserve better and together we can save our democracy ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) as a resource to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. 

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

12 replies
ArcticStones's avatar
ArcticStones
2hEdited

GREENLAND (priceless trolling of Trump and his insanity):

"If Russian ships are sailing freely around Greenland, Ukraine can help. We have the expertise and weapons to ensure that not one of those ships remains. They can sink near Greenland just as they do near Crimea."

– President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine

3 replies
