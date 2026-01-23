Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
1h

What are the world’s three biggest criminals doing which is the same thing?

Donald is having his private militia terror squads invade American homes without warrant, break into cars to get people by breaking their windows first, spraying irritants directly into citizens’ faces, and committing cold-blooded murder point blank.

Netanyahu has his terror squads break into Palestinians’ homes, throw Palestinians on the ground to harass them, starve them and shoot them in Gaza, and repeatedly display his dehumanized views of all of them.

Putin launches missiles at civilian populations in Ukraine, bombs schools, hospitals, apartment houses, and heating and water plants.

Now all three of them have joined what Donald calls his new Board of Peace, a special new club for all the dictators and thugs of the world who will also pay Donald a billion dollars joining fee.

For Donald, like the Greenland caper, it will draw the most slow-witted of our highest-placed mainstream media off for a bit of time from the Epstein files. For Netanyahu it allows the Kushner and Trump families to make more billions under the ruse of some Gaza real estate deal. And for Putin it buys more time for killing, mass murder, and destruction.

Anything changing other than the veneers by which establishment criminality flourishes?

Reply
Share
25 replies
Gwen's avatar
Gwen
1h

Thank you for all you do to keep us informed during the country’s darkest hours.

Reply
Share
2 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture