4h

As Professor Richardson suggested this afternoon in Politics Chat, I listened to the speech Canadian Prime Minister Carney gave at Davos today, as well as the question and answer session that followed. If you want to understand the depth and breadth of the change in our world today, give a listen.

I admit to being neither a diplomat nor an economist, but even I was able to understand and be shaken by his remarks. Simply put, the “rules based order” is dead. It is dead, in part, because it was not really a vehicle for worldwide equality but rather a maintenance of a status quo that allowed the power of wealth rather than arms to dictate the flow of materials that improve wellbeing for more people. In other words, it only worked superficially, and it is the inequities that ordinary people turned a blind eye to that has brought about its downfall.

At a podium in Davos, our closest neighbor and staunchest ally delivered the most honest and damning analysis of our failures to live up to our Constitution that has ever been spoken. To be sure, he rightly laid out the sad history that this failure has happened around the world. By his very honesty, he stripped away both the claims of American exceptionalism and the criticism that we have never lived up to our goals. In short, he said, no country has, because we started the rules based world order from an uneven playing field in which wealth begot wealth, and power begot power. Carney was succinct: we all knew this was true, but pretended it was not.

He spoke of how middle powers, such as Canada, can compete: Canada has lowered its taxes on citizens and corporations alike to strengthen its citizens’ buying power. It has initiated greater efforts to mine and market its natural resources. They learned from their vulnerability from overreliance on the convenient, nearby markets in the US, and are signing agreements with markets on many continents. Canada is also strengthening its military capacity.

In a way, Carney has called the bluff. He is moving his country forward without the US, reminding the world that coalitions among middle powers are not only equal to but can surpass a coalition with a single super power.

Through his remarks I finally understood what Professor Richardson has been preparing us for: the US is no longer a leader in the world, it is an obstacle. Our friends are done mourning the loss, they are working out the path forward, and they are not pretending otherwise.

Many folks decry the loss of civics, humanities, and logic in the last several decades in American schools. It appears as if what rather will be needed in the coming decades are courses in humility, cooperation, and tolerance. We will need to learn to reign in our material appetites and consumption. And we likely will have to learn how to be the objects of pity and scorn rather than admiration. MAGA really meant “Make America Greedy Again. The golden goose is dead.

Carney's remarks start at 9:40 on this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miM4ur5WH3Y&t=2389s

4h

When will the GOP wake up! They could have rid us of Trump in 2021, yet they lost any sense of morality and ethos and now they have helped destroy our economy, world standing and our moral compass ( whatever we had of one).

