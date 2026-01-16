Letters from an American

Xplisset
This is what a power grab looks like when it’s panicking. Threaten the Insurrection Act, flood Minnesota, and then try to hide the paper trail by pulling the state investigators away. And while the country is watching Renee Good, they want to change the subject to “gangs,” to “terror,” to anything but the record.

But hey listen truth is a stubborn thing. A judge says those U.S. attorneys are there illegally. Congress moves to put an independent monitor on the Epstein files. The Senate forces the J6 plaque into the light. The public turns on ICE by the numbers. Even the mask slips in public because when you can’t persuade, you curse.

So let the cameras roll. Let the receipts stack. Let the witnesses keep showing up.

Because we are not asking permission to be free. We are not asking permission to remember. We are not asking permission to tell the truth. www.xplisset.com

Phil Balla
1hEdited

Yes, give the middle finger to working class America. And protect goons, murderers, rapists.

For the last category, Lisa Phillips appeared today on Michael Popok’s Legal AF, on a new Epstein twist.

That is, new to her, and new to us – thanks to Jamie Raskin, who put the pieces together, and has since contacted some major universities.

It seems the finest and most expensive east coast schools were eager recipients of Jeffrey Epstein money, for his paying full tuition – in fact, more than full (but that’s another angle). Congressman Raskin was asking, now 25 years later, what none of the universities asked then: how could Jeffrey have had so many “nieces” for so many years, for so many elite schools, for whom he was paying so much?

Lisa Phillips knew something strange was going on then. But she had no idea how the pieces connected, other than, in return for certain services at certain NYC mansions, many, many girls got modeling gigs, and many got elite educations, or both.

