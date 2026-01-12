Letters from an American

Kathleen Weber
PLEASE JOIN the first step toward a general strike. The Women's March is calling on everyone to leave work at 2:00 PM on January 20.

Sign up OR create an event !!!

https://www.freeameri.ca/

FREE AMERICA WALKOUT

One year into Trump’s second regime, we face an escalating fascist threat: raids on our communities, troops occupying our cities, attacks on immigrants, families torn apart, mass surveillance, and terror used to keep us silent. It is time for our communities to escalate as well.

2025 was a year of marches that showed our collective strength. And as the threats grow, our movement must evolve and escalate. Trump and his allies have already made clear that a second term would bring a deeper wave of misogyny, racism, xenophobia, and violence than the first.

On January 20, we call on our communities to organize teams, call your neighbors and classmates, and turn your back and walk out on fascism. Host mutual aid planning meetings, organize public service, but walk out to block the normal routines of power, and make the stakes real. This is a protest and a promise. In the face of fascism, we will be ungovernable.

★ We walk away from fascism. ★

★ We walk towards a Free America. ★

★ We fight for a future that belongs to us all. ★

★ Everybody in, nobody out. ★

★ Welcome to the Free America Walkout ★

Georgia Fisanick
Headspinning. Thank God Heather can slow down the spin enough for us to see the magnitude of the insanity we are facing.

