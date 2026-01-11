Letters from an American

Xplisset
7h

Watching them push the shooter’s own video as an “exoneration” feels like the purest unforced error because the tape doesn’t sell what they’re selling, it shows us what happened. And that’s why I keep calling this The Good Crisis: i.e. a moment where the usual spin breaks, because the facts are visible and the victim looks like the kind of “normal” family they count on to stay quiet. Instead of letting an independent process work, they shut out Minnesota investigators, stack DOJ with loyalists, and then act shocked that the public doesn’t salute.

The through line here you keep naming is obedience. Do what we demand, or we’ll rewrite the story, the law, and the record. And when Trump starts calling whole states “crooked” while losing them repeatedly, that’s pretext, setting the stage to discredit any outcome he can’t control. The only antidote is daylight: independent investigations, real oversight, lawful appointments, and consequences that don’t care who someone voted for. Thank you, Dr. Richardson, for laying out the timeline so cleanly and refusing to let the truth get buried under volume. www.xplisset.com

186 replies
Carl Selfe's avatar
Carl Selfe
7h

We must move to disarm ICE. There is no logical reason for them to be armed. They are not ever shot at and if they were they should stop what they are doing and call the FBI, DEA, ATF or state and local police to take care of it. https://hotbuttons.substack.com/p/disarm-ice?r=3m1bs

30 replies
470 more comments...

