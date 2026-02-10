Letters from an American

MaryOMary
2h

I found the entire half time show deeply moving. From the joy of the dancing to Benito moving rapidly among the colorful typical daily scenes, and most of all, the real life wedding! How cool was that?! But more, I felt it was a rebuke of the current political scene. Life goes on, is what he was saying, and you can’t erase or deport people who have every right to be here. To me, it seemed an almost Jesse Owens-like display of serene defiance. He knew, they both knew, they weren’t wholly welcomed in the arena and they both ignored that to go on and work their magic.

Megan Rothery
2hEdited

Thank you for history I didn’t know about Puerto Rico. The halftime show was absolutely phenomenal and such a strong message for unity and love ❤️

And my usual - Be LOUD. These are unprecedented times 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. 

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

