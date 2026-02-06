Letters from an American

On top of everything, now “there is no longer a cap on nuclear weapons for the U.S. or Russia.” Awesome. (Sarcastic). I had not heard that and would be lying if I didn’t say it’s extremely concerning. Now I have another topic to send a round of messages to Congress about. 🤦‍♀️ Thanks for keeping us informed!

Be LOUD. These are unprecedented times 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly. 

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

Finally great to see Schumer and Jeffries standing up together. I’m nauseously optimistic that we will see substantial change in ICE thuggery, but how much remains unknown. The non-negotiable changes should include no masks, training similar to the local police and local law enforcement, all similar uniforms with identification and last but not least, be subject to criminal and civic liability. One more, no long guns, they are for the National Guard and Army.

