Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
38mEdited

Let’s stand in solidarity with our Haitian brothers and sisters in Springfield, Ohio. Haiti is in near lawlessness and returning could be a death sentence for many, not to mention how they might get separated from their families.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
41m

“This is bonkers.” Yup. You’re so right. So many things are terrifying and bonkers right now! So let’s be LOUD! 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

Reply
Share
3 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture