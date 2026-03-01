Letters from an American

1hEdited

Operation Epic Miasma.

The great fog of war — deliberate, purposeful, the kind of pea-souper you’re not supposed to see through…Another Substacker, Johan — a former foreign service officer — said yesterday:

“This wasn’t failed diplomacy, it was theater. Trump presented maximalist demands Iran couldn’t accept, held talks one day before strikes, then executed predetermined regime change.”

War as entertainment. Shock-and-awe assassinations and made-for-TV regime destruction carried out by a criminal who’s spent the past year soliciting and accepting hundreds of millions worth of bribes from the Gulf states and Saudi Arabia — Iran’s sworn enemies. And they’ve complied — knowing the influence this would bring them.

At this point, we’re practically client states of THEM, not the other way around. The tails wag the dog with deadly effectiveness. This is what they wanted, not what America needed. On top of that, the obvious — Netanyahu. And Putin gets an even more distracted America moving still farther away from Ukraine.

Follow the money. It’s Trump’s only real love and lifelong obsession. (That and the appearance of power, the willingness to kill to get a Nobel Peace Prize, and wanting to blow up the four faces on Mt. Rushmore just to carve his own likeness on their ruins).

During the last Gulf war — which ultimately killed hundreds of thousands — a few General Petraueses managed at least to pierce through the chaos and dissemblances to ask those who did the deed: "tell me how this ends."

No such voices inside our own lawless regime exist today. The airwaves echo with mostly silence about why this took place and why now, when a negotiated victory seemed likely. Republicans are already churning out fantastic idiocies about Iran being 45 minutes away from blowing up New York, as Trump bloviates that 'the bombings will continue' (until morale improves, no doubt).

No one has thought this through. Nobody has spent ten minutes thinking about what comes next. Nobody can say how this ends. Anybody who tries to tell you otherwise is just ‘making stuff up.’

1h

He’s a murderer. Rapist, criminal, con artist, liar of historic proportions.

But above all he reveres violence. Yes to Netanyahu mass murdering Palestinians – and stealing their land. Yes to Putin by arms seizing parts of Ukraine, kidnapping tens of thousands of children, aiming to destroy the rest of Europe and its democracies.

He enjoys violence upon women – grab ‘em by the pussy. Big men for millennia have gotten away with that and he’s boasted it’s his entitlement, too.

Loves chaos. Believes in his own thug armies, first to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Then with more heavily militarily armed goons to break into Minnesota homes and cars, throw people on the ground, wantonly murder.

Where the Constitution vests Congress with war-making, Donald is above the law.

Tim Snyder talking today with Phillips O’Brien noted Donald’s true home as destruction. Destroyed part of the White House. Destroyed the Kennedy Center. Destroyed the sound nuclear agreement with Iran Obama secured.

Add to that the 1,200 lives of underage girls and young women Donald and his elite pals sullied (same predator class also into money laundering and drug running). Add in the destroying of alliances with democracies, green energy, crucial environmental repair, foreign aid, and health care access. Finally, the coming November midterms he and his fascist goons intend to kill.

The U.S. has superior firepower over Iran. But if things tank, Americans die, that’s double win for Donald – that much closer to declaring emergency needed to cancel the mid-terms.

