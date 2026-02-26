Letters from an American

It's Come To This
38mEdited

“Divisive, abusive, childish” in the words of David Frum in “The Atlantic” He meant both the man and the speech, but he might as well have added 'the whole shtick itself.' Tiresome, boring, utterly predictable — and predicted.

Writing about the SOTU speech, Frum continues: “it is as if the nation were being soaked by a torrential downpour, water rolling over umbrellas and into boats, soaking everyone’s clothes—and the leader whose job it is to lead them through the deluge insists that it is not raining at all, that in fact it is sunny, the sunniest day ever.” Indeed, we find ourselves in the middle of a hurricane, not a ‘golden age’ shining moment on a hill. To use the language of Carl Jung, we are gripped by our own, unacknowledged shadow. It will haunt us until we claim it — and transform it into something else.

While Trump is a racist, a likely child sex predator, a dumb, creepy criminal and disingenuous liar, he’s managed to turn the country into something scarier still. Despite all evidence to the contrary, one-third the country thinks he’s really a bang-up guy telling it like just like it is, working himself to the bone to get it all done in spite of the “haters” and crazies who keep getting in his way. A cult and a spell — and a broken country.

Somehow this dumbass perspective won out in 2016 and 2024. It instituted an upside-down regime that deals only in falsehoods and caricatures. We know he doesn’t spend his time thinking about big problems, but plotting how to steal as much from as many as he can for as long as he can (how many now remember Hillary Clinton quoting John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, who urged people to “do as much good as you can for as many as you can, for as long as you can”)? He spends sleepless nights rage-tweeting over the tiniest, pissiest of personal grievances and vendettas, churning out images of America totally disconnected from reality. No matter how many times he repeats it — to cheers and applause from Republican wormtongues too terrified to stop clapping, no matter what — white will never be black, down is not up, what’s wrong can never be right. Somehow we must right a republic where truth, honor, service and justice tinged with mercy prevail, powerful enough to replace the lies, vulgarity, greed and cruelty with something better.

Last night, Governor Spanberger summed up Democratic opposition in 18 minutes with her deft focus on “affordability" and corruption, asking 'is the President really working for you?' Perhaps this ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ focus will win us the midterms, I don’t know. But will it tackle the ghouls who keep us all locked in the upside-down place? If we're to change the spirit of the age into something better, we're going to have to take that beast head-on.

Despite everything, I remain optimistic that the whole Rube Goldberg contraption of lies, absurdities and grotesque caricatures these people want us to accept about ourselves is cracking down the middle. We must keep widening those cracks through resistance, humor, determination, organization, time, money and focus.

May we never give consent to scheming liars who claim a hurricane is really a bright, sunny day. Re-affirming reality remains the first step key shaking off the nightmares, changing the shadow curses into blessings, and accepting the work necessary to live responsibly in a democracy. May we all keep on keeping on until that particular battle’s won. Thanks, Heather and others for constantly reminding us of this.

Natalie Burdick
37mEdited

A POTUS who lies, cannot tell us the State of our Union.

But the best part of last night? The latest three Democratic wins in special elections in Maine and Pennsylvania, continuing a streak of over performances and 26 red-to-blue flips since this jury-determined rapist, 34X-convicted felon, three-time popular vote, majority-losing, twice-impeached traitor, and walking #EpsteinFiles redaction started his second term.

