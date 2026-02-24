Since the U.S. Supreme Court found that the tariffs Trump levied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are unconstitutional, Trump has attacked the court and continued to insist he has the power to issue the tariffs that give him economic leverage over other countries and companies.

After the decision was announced on Friday, Trump announced he was putting a 10% tariff on foreign imports. Then, on Saturday, he posted that his social media announcement would “serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level.”

At 7:06 this morning, Trump tried to reaffirm his unchecked power when he posted on social media: “The supreme court (will be using lower case letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect!) of the United States accidentally and unwittingly gave me, as President of the United States, far more powers and strength than I had prior to their ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive ruling.” He claimed that he could “do absolutely ‘terrible’ things to foreign countries” and that the court has approved other tariffs that “can all be used in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty, than the Tariffs as initially used.”

On Sunday the head of the international trade committee in the European Parliament, Bernd Lange, posted: “Pure tariff chaos on the part of the US government. No one can make any sense of it anymore—just open questions and growing uncertainty for the [European Union] and other US trading partners.” Lange noted that it is unclear if the United States will adhere to its trade deals, “or even be able to at all.” He proposed pausing the process of approving the E.U.’s trade deal with the U.S. “until we have a comprehensive legal assessment & clear commitments from the US side.” This morning, the European Parliament agreed.

After the decision, officials from India postponed a trip to the U.S. to finalize a trade deal. Late last month, India and the E.U. completed a trade agreement that creates the largest free trade zone in the world. Experts say the deal will support economic growth in the E.U. and India.

At 9:34 this morning, Trump threatened: “Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Fifteen minutes later, he posted: “As President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of Tariffs. It has already been gotten, in many forms, a long time ago! They were also just reaffirmed by the ridiculous and poorly crafted supreme court decision! President DJT”

Trump’s tariffs are enormously unpopular. As G. Elliott Morris noted in Strength in Numbers yesterday, an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll taken before the Supreme Court decision found that 64% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of tariffs. He had tried to shore up support for them by promising Americans a $2,000 check as a “dividend” from the tariffs, but as financial planner Stephen Kates told Jessica Dickler of CNBC today, “Tariff dividends were a long shot from the beginning.” Now, he said, the odds of their moving forward are “effectively zero.”

Eighty-two percent of Americans, including 76% of Republicans, say the president must obey rulings of the Supreme Court. Morris adds that 50% of Americans think Trump’s policy decisions have hurt the economy while only 26% say they have helped. And the Washington Post reported yesterday that 60% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s job performance, his lowest approval rating since shortly after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

This morning, in remarks to so-called “Angel Families”—a right-wing name for the families of Americans killed by undocumented immigrants—Trump spoke in a slow monotone as he complained about the “fake polls” that show his popularity falling. “We actually have a silent support,” he said.

Today Jason Beeferman of Politico reported that the “silent support” to which right-wing figures point as evidence of their popularity is not necessarily authentic. An examination of social media accounts that pushed Nicki Minaj’s new right-wing persona showed that 18,784 of the profiles boosting her content, or about 33% of them, are fake. The report “assesses with high confidence that a coordinated fake campaign was actively amplifying political content on Nicki Minaj’s X account during the period reviewed.”

The report found that “[w]hen the conversation is limited to toxic content, a substantially stronger amplification effect emerges. These accounts predominantly amplify content produced by Nicki Minaj and Turning Point USA, indicating a notable overlap between the two within this discourse.”

In his speech this morning, Trump returned again to his complaints about the 2020 election, which he continues to insist the Democrats rigged against him. As for the 2024 vote, in which Trump got about 77.3 million votes, he claimed: “I won, I got probably 85 million votes, they say 78 million, 79 million, they cheated in this election too, it was just too big to rig. But they cheated like hell.” Nonsensically, he claimed that Republicans don’t receive their mail-in ballots, while Democratic voters are showered with them. “Republicans don’t get theirs and they’re calling frantically to get their ballot. A Democrat will get three, four, five, six, and even seven ballots,” Trump said. “And then we’re supposed to win? That’s what they’re good at, they’re professional cheaters.”

The stock market fell sharply today as investors worried about the uncertainty of Trump’s tariff threats and about the implications of AI.

The New York City Bar Association issued a statement condemning Trump’s attacks on the Supreme Court, saying they “constitute a calculated and dangerous assault on the independence of the judiciary and on our constitutional system of separated powers.”

Today House speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) acknowledged that Congress has no appetite for levying the tariffs Trump and his MAGA supporters in Congress want. Johnson told reporters: “It’s going to be, I think, a challenge to find consensus on any path forward on the tariffs, on the legislative side. And so that is why, I think, you see so much of the attention on the executive side, the executive branch, and what they’re doing and how they’re reacting to the ruling.”

Meanwhile, prominent federal officials aren’t helping the popular image of the administration.

After the U.S. men’s hockey team won the gold at the Olympics yesterday, video and images circulated of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel wearing a USA jersey, screaming and chugging a beer in the team’s locker room rather as if he were at a frat party. MS NOW reporters Ken Dilanian and Carol Leonnig said eight former officials from the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) sent them the video, which they said was infuriating FBI and DOJ officials.

When Dilanian questioned the trip, spokesperson Ben Williamson insisted on Saturday that Patel, who is a big fan of hockey, flew to Milan on the FBI’s private jet for official events. Williamson even demanded that Dilanian “correct” his “false” theory that Patel “went to hang out at the Olympics on the taxpayer dime.” Williamson did not respond after Dilanian and Leonnig asked him to comment on the video.

From Italy, Patel posted yesterday that the “FBI is dedicating all necessary resources in the investigation of this morning’s incident at President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago—where an armed individual was shot and killed after unlawfully entering the perimeter.” He was referring to the fact that the Secret Service shot and killed 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin outside Mar-a-Lago on Sunday. Reporters say Martin is from a family of Trump supporters and lately had become fixated on the “evil” in the Epstein files.

Today Reuters reported that U.S. ambassador to France and Monaco Charles Kushner has been banned from contact with members of the French government. Kushner is the father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Trump pardoned the elder Kushner in December 2020 after he pleaded guilty to tax evasion, lying to the Federal Election Commission, and retaliating against a federal witness. Kushner has twice refused to meet with French foreign ministry officials after interfering with French politics and being summoned, a breach of diplomatic protocol. Max Rego and Laura Kelly of The Hill reported a French official’s explanation: “[I]t’s a question of the basic expectations attached to the mission of an ambassador.”

Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX) is facing calls to resign after allegations that he pressured a staff member into a sexual relationship. Gonzales, who is married and has six children, has denied the allegations, but published text messages are explicit and show the staffer warning him he was “going too far.” The woman later died by suicide. House speaker Johnson has endorsed Gonzales for reelection and cannot lose another Republican from the House, but pressure is mounting for Gonzales’s resignation.

Judge Aileen Cannon today blocked the release of Jack Smith’s report about his investigation of Trump’s retention of classified documents after he left office in 2021. It is usual procedure for a special counsel’s report to be made public, but Cannon is a Trump appointee who has, as legal analyst Joyce White Vance of Civil Discourse noted, done everything she can to bottle up Smith’s report. Vance notes that few people initially thought there would be much new in the report, but Trump’s fierce fight to keep it under wraps has led to speculation that there might be something surprising in it.

“[I]t’s hard to miss the glaring similarity to the Epstein Files,” Vance wrote, “where it increasingly appears attempts to avoid disclosure were meant to protect wealthy, powerful people. Why not just release Volume II if Trump, as he says, is innocent? You’d think that might help him prove his ‘case’ and set the matter aside for once and for all.”

U.S. Southern Command posted today that it struck another small vessel, killing three people. This brings the total killed in these small-boat attacks to at least 137 people. U.S. Southern Command claimed that those operating it were “engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” although there remains no proof of the government’s allegations.

Tomorrow Trump will deliver the State of the Union address. “It’s going to be a long speech,” he said today, “because we have so much to talk about.” But in a sign of his slipping control, many Democrats are skipping the speech to attend the “State of the Swamp” event at the National Press Club or the “People’s State of the Union” rally on the National Mall.

“Ever since taking office a year ago, the President has shown no respect for the principles upon which this country is based—the Constitutional separation of powers, the rule of law, and the rights guaranteed to every person under the Constitution. His actions have done tremendous harm to the American people, to our standing among nations, and to our institutions of government,” Senator Angus King (I-ME) said in a statement. “For this reason, I cannot in good conscience participate in a function with this President at its center. To do so would require me to ignore all that has gone before and to pay him a measure of respect which he has not earned. I will not be attending the State of the Union address.”

—

Notes:

https://www.ms.now/news/fbi-chief-shown-in-raucous-locker-room-celebration-during-olympics-trip

https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-parliament-puts-us-trade-deal-ice-after-latest-donald-trump-tariff-hit/

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-sp-500-nasdaq-tariffs-02-23-2026/card/how-america-s-trading-partners-responded-to-tariff-chaos--pDGn35MQjJmcp4fYZq7B

https://www.weforum.org/stories/2026/02/india-eu-mother-of-all-trade-deals-what-to-know/

https://abcnews.com/Politics/majority-americans-disapprove-trump-handling-tariffs-abcpostipsos-poll/story?id=130340581

https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2026/02/23/congress/mike-johnson-congress-unlikely-to-find-consensus-to-codify-trumps-tariffs-00793462

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-event-angel-families-suffer-country-1235521326/

https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/trump-says-dem-voters-get-seven-ballots-as-he-pushes-mail-voting-ban/

https://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000019c-7720-de8a-a1fc-ff6079aa0000

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/02/23/the-bots-powering-nicki-minajs-maga-war-00771317

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-sp-500-nasdaq-tariffs-02-23-2026

https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-today-dow-sp-500-nasdaq-tariffs-02-23-2026/card/the-citrini-substack-selloff-70cWx0scioiLradyuTRa

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/feb/23/trump-mar-a-lago-secret-service

https://www.theguardian.com/business/live/2026/feb/23/us-dollar-stock-markets-losses-trump-global-tariff-supreme-court-news-updates

https://www.nycbar.org/press-releases/condemning-president-trumps-attacks-on-the-supreme-court/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/02/22/trump-disapproval-post-poll/

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/23/trumps-2000-tariff-dividend-checks-are-less-likely-experts-say.html

https://thehill.com/policy/international/5751454-french-ministry-bars-kushner/

https://www.france24.com/en/france/20260223-france-curtails-us-ambassador-kushner-s-access-after-he-fails-to-obey-government-summons

https://www.texastribune.org/2026/02/18/tony-gonzales-staffer-fire-affair-text-brandon-herrera/

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/texts-rep-tony-gonzales-staffer-who-died-by-suicide/

https://www.notus.org/final-notus-newsletter/tariffic

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/trump-appointee-aileen-cannon-blocks-release-jack-smiths-report-classi-rcna260237

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/02/23/us/politics/speech-trump-state-of-the-union.html

https://thehill.com/homenews/5744455-democrats-boycott-trump-speech/

https://www.wmtw.com/article/most-maine-delegation-skip-state-of-the-union/70467588

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/us-strike-alleged-drug-trafficking-boat-caribbean-kills-3-rcna260327

X:

JakeSherman/status/2026016786534007021?s=20

WilliamsonBen/status/2025354963816186298

KDilanianMSNOW/status/2025643929291428105

CarolLeonnig/status/2025684628128911810

CarolLeonnig/status/2025685307300175875

berndlange/status/2025945751197524466

berndlange/status/2025524383532347626

Bluesky:

ronfilipkowski.bsky.social/post/3mfiemssh622f

factpostnews.bsky.social/post/3mfi525xmvx2t

ronfilipkowski.bsky.social/post/3mfiehe2onc2f

atrupar.com/post/3mfjvn7fuxc2q

editorialboard.bsky.social/post/3mfjtsicfwc2d

atrupar.com/post/3mfjuvobovk2q

govpritzker.illinois.gov/post/3mffafyaxks2o

simonwdc.bsky.social/post/3mfhcxb5aj22f

carlquintanilla.bsky.social/post/3mfhd65v5gk2p

maddenifico.bsky.social/post/3mfjssyag2s2r

atrupar.com/post/3mfjyzz2ylv2w

atrupar.com/post/3mfjyniotwm2s

atrupar.com/post/3mfjyqrdmpx2v

atrupar.com/post/3mfjzgx5fai23

paleofuture.bsky.social/post/3mfkcwpep2c2c

theunionherald.bsky.social/post/3mfjwlrplnk2a

bradtakei.bsky.social/post/3mfkasleuls2m

josephpolitano.bsky.social/post/3mfeyneeqd22y

helenkennedy.bsky.social/post/3mfjxws3anc2n

Share