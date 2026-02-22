Letters from an American

TriTorch
5h

A reminder that there are still many wonderful things in this world, no matter how dark the clouds appear, by Unknown:

This afternoon my 67-year-old father handed me a bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels as he got behind the wheel of his car. He turned to me and said, "I just spoke with your mom while she was on her lunch break. She mentioned her windshield got covered with bugs on her drive to work.

Since we’re going to drive right by her work anyway, I figured we’d clean them off for her. It’s the little things, kiddo, that keeps love going."

By chance, while cleaning the windshield, my mom came out with her kids for day-care recess. Her and my father’s eyes met. Their radient smiles, and seeing how in love my parents still are after 40+ years into their marriage, was a heartwarming and valuable lesson that I now try to always apply in my life: “it’s the little things, kiddo, that keep love going.”

Love makes life continue. And life makes love continue.

Susan Rohrbach's avatar
Susan Rohrbach
5h

A good history lesson with a good ending. Just what I needed after seeing a photo of the glowering Trump flag now hanging at DOJ—pretty creepy.

