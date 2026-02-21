Letters from an American

Today, Donnie gave a true looney-tunes, tour-de-farce performance filled with incoherent, maudlin spurts of word salad like nothing we've seen. He moaned, whined and whimpered about the Supreme Court's mistreatment of him, accusing conservative Justices of being "radical-liberal Democrats" who "hate" America. (That must be a new one for the Chief Justice to hear). It was a gold medal whinefest, illuminating in every respect (despite the dimmed lights casting a 'Dark Shadows' decor -- maybe to conceal Tulsi Gabbard's face peering out from behind a chintz curtain? Not a single coherent thought could be found. The symphony of lies and self-pity just accelerates. The dementia is strong with that one...

Yet we can't catch a breath, can we? In the middle of some just desserts, thousands of armed personnel, dozens of missile-launching systems, aircraft carriers, destroyers and other vessels stream toward Iran. Tens of fighter-bombers in Jordan stand on high alert — all ready for an attack order. We are heading for a regional conflagration in the Middle East, and not a single wormtongue in this wretched administration has bothered to explain to the American public why. What are we going to war about? Not one meeting with Congress, with the Foreign Relations or Defense Committees. Not a single explanation, much less exhortation, to the American people (forget a constitutional declaration of war). WTF is going on?

On top of that, fallout over ex-Prince Andrew continues. Heather (and a few others) are making an overlooked point about his arrest — he was arraigned -- not for child trafficking (dreadful enough) -- but misappropriation of state secrets as a former UK trade representative. Everything points toward a financial scandal of vast proportions, involving money-laundering, insider trading, human trafficking (of course), bank fraud, perhaps treason. It's affecting multiple governments, many different financial circles, business interests, trusts, endowments, private charities. Clearly, this isn't confined to Britain's trade secrets. It’s hard to overemphasize the magnitude of the sleaze at the top of the visible iceberg. What lies beneath the surface?

Whatever’s in those files that Trump is utterly terrified of revolves around money most of all. Scott Bessent is sitting on vast amounts of information about Epstein’s involvement with banks, and so far, Congress has yet to demand a peep out of him.

It's always about the money. Always follow the money...

There’s something wrong when the judiciary has to keep coming in and telling the president what he’s allowed to do, when Congress is the one that should’ve stood up months and months ago to say the very same thing. So we have a judiciary saving a Congress that apparently just does nothing.

