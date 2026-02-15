Letters from an American

Christopher L Groesbeck
2m

It is so interesting that tragedy both for Theodore and Franklin Delano made them see the blight of the people and steered their offices to have empathy for all, not just a chosen class.

Thanks Heather!

Bob Orlando
just now

Would that the current administration could learn from personal losses and move forward in a positive way to eliminate or avoid those types of losses for others. Alas, empathy does not exist in the current administration at any level. And the behavior elicits little empathy or sympathy for the current administration.

