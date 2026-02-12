Letters from an American

TriTorch
4h

Among the greatest words ever spoken, by among the greatest man who ever lived:

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.

Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that.

We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will perish together as fools." -Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

TCinLA
4hEdited

Here's a quote from Lincoln that should be as famous as all the others - the closing of his speech of March 6, 1860, in which he made opposition to the Slaveocracy the cause orf the 1860 election. This quote has guidance for us all today:

"Neither let us be slandered from our duty by false accusations against us, nor frightened from it by menaces of destruction to the Government, nor of dungeons to ourselves. Let us have faith that right makes might; and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty, as we understand it."

