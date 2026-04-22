Letters from an American

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Berry M. (ME)'s avatar
Berry M. (ME)
3h

The talk you both shared with “Women 😆 Laughing” in Hannaford Hall Sunday was wonderful. Exceeded every expectation.

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Helen Tross's avatar
Helen Tross
2h

Love you two and I love hearing the history of Earth Day! I try to celebrate the Earth daily and it’s so hard to watch those that continue to disrespect it.

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