Dramatic Cuts

Letters from an American Dramatic Cuts0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -11:16-11:16Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Letters from an AmericanSubscribe to listenDramatic CutsHeather Cox RichardsonJul 22, 2026∙ Paid1831920ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inLetters from an American Heather Cox Richardson's narrated newsletter about the history behind today's politics.Heather Cox Richardson's narrated newsletter about the history behind today's politics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyYouTubeRSS FeedAppears in episodeHeather Cox RichardsonRecent EpisodesShirking Responsibility5 hrs ago • Heather Cox RichardsonMassachusetts 54th RegimentJul 19 • Heather Cox RichardsonA Deeply Unpopular PushJul 19 • Heather Cox RichardsonTrump’s LiesJul 17 • Heather Cox RichardsonA Different Set of PrioritiesJul 16 • Heather Cox RichardsonValuing What Nature Can AccomplishJul 15 • Heather Cox RichardsonHostilitiesJul 14 • Heather Cox Richardson