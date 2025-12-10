Letters from an American

Xplisset
Reading this right here, I’m reminded why the news feels unreal: a freakin Fox alum at Defense, influencers shaping policy, and even a chatbot calling reality “impossible.” You ain’t crazy. You’re tired because your attention is being worked while the money moves. The fix is small and stubborn: choose receipts over spectacle, back reporters who show their work, vote in the quiet races, and talk to the neighbor who trusts you.

There is no cavalry coming.

so we do what we gotta do

There is no one left but us

so we tell the truth.

There is no one left but us

so we protect each other.

There is no one left but us,

so we make the law mean something again. www.xplisset.com

Annabel Ascher
The right to freedom of speech and press is not absolute. If we had a level playing field FOX News could have been prevented from spewing lies. Television is a much more dangerous medium than the written word. It is called a hypnotic medium for a reason. And now we have a dystopian nightmare so disastrous that even a bot won't believe it.

