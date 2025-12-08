Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
4hEdited

I know I have said this before and most of us have said it to ourselves--What is it going to take for the main force of the GOP to do the right thing and repudiate MAGA? The old guard knows damn well this that the regime and those behind it are traitors to the constitution and to their country. When will they act on what they know to be true? Are they all so corrupt?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
73 replies
Susan Rohrbach's avatar
Susan Rohrbach
4h

The long game, yes, but I’m getting old and I want to see the end of MAGA, and I want my grandchildren to live in a free democratic country where people care about people, not just power and money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
199 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture