Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Jackson's avatar
Frederick Jackson
5m

Thank you, Professor Richardson for this letter of encouragement in dark times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Molly's avatar
Molly
2m

I want t-shirts made that say "Be a Doris Miller."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture