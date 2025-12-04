Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georgia Fisanick's avatar
Georgia Fisanick
1h

Canada and the EU are also piling on. Canada just announced plans to cut back on its purchases of F-35s and is going for the Swedish Gripen, which will be produced in Canada. Canada is shifting its entire defense industry to align with Europe, making all parts and designs compatible. It will be a big hit on the US defense and aerospace industry.

The EU announced a pair of plans to fund 3/4 of Ukraine's war effort for the next 2 years while ending imports of Russian oil and gas by the end of 2027. They are close to using frozen Russian assets in one of the plans, as a loan to Ukraine, which only has to be repaid to restore the assets if Russia agrees to itself pay for Ukrainian reconstruction.

Viktor Orban apparently brought the news to Putin ahead of the Witkoff/Kushner meeting. Hence, the nothing burger after 5 hours of discussion. The EU and Canada have effectively kicked Trump to the curb as the chief negotiator of the "peace deal." So there go all of those grifts for Trump and his cronies and the potential Nobel Prize.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Phil Weisberg's avatar
Phil Weisberg
1h

Four of the top five states most affected by ACA premium increases are red (Colorado, West Virginia, Florida, Wyoming, Alaska).

Unlike the Trump administration which prides itself on keeping blue states down, Democrats are concerned about all states. Any American concerned with fairness should see right through Republican favoritism and poor governance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture