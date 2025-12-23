Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
10hEdited

I’ll admit it: I’m tired of the show. The gold boats, the monuments, the “look over here” routine and anything but the files and the footage.

This is the test right here: when a vetted 60 Minutes story gets pulled because the administration won’t cooperate, that’s not “balance,” that’s a veto over truth. And when DOJ slow-walks what the law required while he worries about “ruined reputations,” we’re watching power protect itself.

So we keep saying it plain…..no more spectacle, give us the record. No more silence, give us the truth. www.xplisset.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
221 replies
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
11h

Good Heather reports today on the CBS scandal.

John Mearsheimer today podcast his revulsion at it, too -- at this extra corporate caving to Donald.

He sees it as not isolated, but typical of a U.S. power elite in flagrant contempt for the rest of us.

The Venezuelan men ICE thugs took off U.S. streets and sent to an El Salvadore torture facility became a CBS documentary legally vetted and ready for broadcast. Then CBS management caved. New, first-and-only priority: please the hate-filled criminal in the White House. Second, older priority: further grow the inequality wealth gap.

The most cynical of U.S. elites enable the White House criminal, his grasping for more money for himself, more power for himself. In return Donald protects those who raped the underage girls his best pals for years trafficked to them.

Too many elite thugs attended schools where they learned zero humanities. Now they close ranks around one rank criminal, serial liar, murderer, rapist whom the U.S.’s most corrupt high court also declared immune to law.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 replies
716 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture