Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa Carr's avatar
Theresa Carr
5h

Freedom of religion is freedom from religion!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
58 replies
Evelyn Scolman Lemoine's avatar
Evelyn Scolman Lemoine
5h

We must not allow the likes of JD Vance and MAGA to prevail. We must protect our right to be free from religion, as well as to practice religion if we choose. This is a fundamental, foundational right of Americans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
296 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture