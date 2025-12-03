Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Candace Higginbotham's avatar
Candace Higginbotham
9h

“Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley, said ‘the survivors were still legitimate targets because they could theoretically call other traffickers to retrieve them and their cargo’.”

How, Admiral Bradley would they do that? Adrift in the water holding on to floating debris with a boat that’s on fire? How far will you go to cover for this President and his incompetent, lunatic Secretary of Defense? Are you willing to trash your career for them? And you, Congress, when are you going to grow a spine and do something about this insanity?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
154 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
9hEdited

Tell Congress we will not ignore this. We demand accountability for the blatant war crime.

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Nokings) as a resource to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Add a comment to help keep this bumped ✊ New eyes seeing this means new ripples for change! 🤞

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
80 replies
613 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture