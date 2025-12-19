Letters from an American

Elisabeth Grace
1h

I highly recommend a visit to the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. I was there a few weeks ago. The highlight was a film about General Washington’s struggle to defeat the British, which ended with the unveiling of his actual war tent on the stage — preserved over the years. Simply astonishing.

Georgia Fisanick
1hEdited

“Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered,” Paine wrote in that fraught moment, “yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value.”

These words from a hero of the American Revolution are relevant to Ukraine today.

Slava Ukraini!

