Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynell(VA by way of MD&DC)'s avatar
Lynell(VA by way of MD&DC)
4h

This Letter is why I subscribe to Heather Cox Richardson.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
4h

First of all, this is heart-breaking. My deepest condolences to their family and close friends. May their memories be a blessing.

Second, Donald Trump IS VILE. Also, why do the MAGA think his response to this murder is OK when they wanted to JAIL anyone who gave Mr. Kirk the slightest criticism after his murder? Leaving aside the fact that Kirk was a 15 minute wonder and Rob Reiner has a long and illustrious career in a tough industry, it is really not OK to mock anyone for being murdered. MAGA cannot understand the slightest thing about decency--and DT is at the center of the disease.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 replies
281 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture