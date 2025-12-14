December 13, 2025
We haven’t taken a night off in ages, and I’ll bet you’re as tired as I am.
Let’s do it, and regroup tomorrow.
A friend took this shot of the harbor— I love the colors and the calm.
So the darkness shall be the light, and the stillness the dancing.
T. S. Eliot
Rest well, Heather
Gorgeous photo! Rest well! We are all so very grateful for all you do!