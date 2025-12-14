Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret MacKenzie's avatar
Margaret MacKenzie
3h

So the darkness shall be the light, and the stillness the dancing.

T. S. Eliot

Rest well, Heather

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Karen Smith's avatar
Karen Smith
3h

Gorgeous photo! Rest well! We are all so very grateful for all you do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
86 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture