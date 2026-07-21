Letters from an American

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Lynne's avatar
Lynne
4h

One person one vote, abolish the electoral college

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Cindy Addis's avatar
Cindy Addis
11m

Mamdani went into office and did what he said he’d do!

Also, much of what is being suggested like Medicare For All is what Bernie Sanders has been advocating for for decades! He’s a hero of mine! When he had his heart problem while out on the campaign trail, he went to a hospital for care, recuperated, and has not stopped ever since! He’s older and is “sharp as a tack”.

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