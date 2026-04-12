Letters from an American

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Polly Elizabeth's avatar
Polly Elizabeth
2h

My father was in the Battle of the Bulge.

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Deborah Bundy's avatar
Deborah Bundy
2h

Thank you! May evil never win. Interesting video.

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