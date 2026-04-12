Battle of the Bulge Episode 9: Sealing the Bulge
The Battle of the Bulge Episode 9 is “Sealing the Bulge.” It moves the story of that crucial battle forward, but oh, look at the film the videographer found of the two little boys after it became clear the Third Reich was going down. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything so perfectly encapsulate a moment. I asked how she found the video, and she said: “Luck.” Maybe. It seems inspired.
My father was in the Battle of the Bulge.
Thank you! May evil never win. Interesting video.