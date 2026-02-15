This one was personal: I had people in Patton’s Third Army and heard stories about the Battle of the Bulge and Bastogne as a kid, but it’s only with this series the pieces are falling into place.



I’m sitting here writing tonight’s letter on this weekend's Munich Security Conference, where the Trump administration has taken the position that we should throw out all the U.S. and its allies and partners worked for to make sure scenes like this never happened again, and I am horrified.

