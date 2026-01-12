Letters from an American

Tom
4h

My dad was an army sergeant captured at the Battle of the Bulge and sent to a German stalag. When I first heard about the Malmedy massacre I turned ashen, imagining that my father could have been one of the victims.

At this point comparisons of the Trump regime to the Third Reich have gone from plausible to unavoidable. We are in dark, desperate times, and we have to fight like hell to save our country. Would that I were younger at this time in history.

Bill Flarsheim
4h

Growing up, Ken Ahrens was a neighbor down the street. My younger brother and his youngest child were good friends. Ken was one of the survivors of Malmedy. I never heard him talk about it, but public TV found him around the time of the 25th anniversary, and that’s when my parents learned about it.

