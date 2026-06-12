Just looked up Kwame Kilpatrick - surprise, surprise, he was pardoned by Trump and released from a sentence of 28 years imprisonment even though he was a Democrat. It seems that being a fellow criminal trumps - haha - even your opposing politics in the delusional, despicable yet tiny mind of the Dumbster.
As a kid growing up in Australia, I, along with my family, were great fans of the British TV series Steptoe and Sons. When I see Trump - his vulgarity, his flashy clothing, his leering gaze and unceasing lies, I am always reminded of the miserly, toothless and snivelling Pa Steptoe who, with his son Arthur, ran a rag and bone business in Sarf London. They were always running foul of the police and wheedling their way into and out of trouble. The father was, frankly, revolting. The only difference between Trump and Pa Steptoe is that the former was born with a silver spoon in his mouth whereas the latter was born into lower class poverty. Both are/were vulgar opportunists, but Pa Steptoe at least had the excuse of his very humble beginnings.
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Just looked up Kwame Kilpatrick - surprise, surprise, he was pardoned by Trump and released from a sentence of 28 years imprisonment even though he was a Democrat. It seems that being a fellow criminal trumps - haha - even your opposing politics in the delusional, despicable yet tiny mind of the Dumbster.
As a kid growing up in Australia, I, along with my family, were great fans of the British TV series Steptoe and Sons. When I see Trump - his vulgarity, his flashy clothing, his leering gaze and unceasing lies, I am always reminded of the miserly, toothless and snivelling Pa Steptoe who, with his son Arthur, ran a rag and bone business in Sarf London. They were always running foul of the police and wheedling their way into and out of trouble. The father was, frankly, revolting. The only difference between Trump and Pa Steptoe is that the former was born with a silver spoon in his mouth whereas the latter was born into lower class poverty. Both are/were vulgar opportunists, but Pa Steptoe at least had the excuse of his very humble beginnings.