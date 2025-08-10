Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
1hEdited

Gosh, Heather, please refrain from calling Hegseth a “political leader”. He is a proven so-called “reformed” alcoholic who supposedly found Jesus Christ when he blew it a thousand times, over and over again. He claims his Christianity by tattooing his body parts with symbols of hatred. Hegseth is a pathetic inhumane person occupying space in our nation right now. Someday, his lily white derriere will be grass. Have a good night and see ya’ tomorrow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gloria J. Maloney's avatar
Gloria J. Maloney
40m

Separation of church and state protects my right to practice my religion or have no religion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture