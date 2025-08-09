Letters from an American

Linda H
Every day is awful under the Trump regime, but today is one of those days when I think about people 100 years from know looking back and thinking Trump was the worst president ever, and being completely unable to understand how all of this was allowed to happen. My kids certainly know that I’m doing everything I can to oppose all of this. We all have to live with ourselves at the end of the day. This one is tougher than usual.

Phil Balla
The criminal in the White House has only one agenda: more criminality.

He’s inviting Putin to a meeting on U.S. soil, already – as several observers have said – a victory to the genocidal aggressor.

Trump loves dictators, autocrats, and Gestapo-style terrorist, lawless goons such as I.C.E. He covets his own police state, cementing his place with Putin, Orban, Erdogan, Bolsonaro, Kim, Bukele, Sisi, Netanyahu, Mohammed bin Salman, the Clarence court, Silicon Valley billionaires, U.S. evangelical white supremacists, and Washington, D.C.’s Republican Congress.

America’s democratic allies? Our republican, constitutional traditions? Our children evidently raped by him and his rich pals? He’s selling us all out.

