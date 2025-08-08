Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
6mEdited

Exactly -- criminal in White House takes every venue towards destroying our democracy.

In the meantime, too, Lawrence O’Donnell on his show tonight described a debate this evolution to police state calls for.

It’s Yale historian David Blight who calls for this public debate – he challenging the head of The Heritage Foundation Kevin Roberts.

Roberts, one of the key backers of the far right’s Project 2025, dismisses the role of the Constitution in American life. He dismisses the role of law, the primacy of due process. Trump relishes this – loves its authoritarian license allowing him full and arbitrary power, seconding the way he has received immunity from that court in Washington floating the far right thinking of John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and the three Trump justices.

David Bright knows full well that these people are not at all interested in history any more than they ever have been the Constitution, the rule of law equally for all, or anything else checking the corruptions of the U.S. rich. So he wants the debate, to show the gap between the fascism by which the far right aims for its police state, and the nobler actual, factual history of America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Brant's avatar
Steve Brant
7m

Trump may occupy the Oval Office (and be ripping up the White House to make it more like Mar-A-Lago), but he is no "President of the United States" as that term has been used for nearly 250 years. I urge everyone to STOP calling Trump "the President" and refer to him as who he really is... AN IMPOSTER WHO IS ACTUALLY A DOMESTIC TERRORIST FUNDED BY AN INTERNATIONAL CRIME SYNDICATE. Sarah Kendzior has written two best-selling books about the deep corruption in American society (which extends to the Democrats). Her knowledge of the criminal con man Trump really is is essential reading if we are going to defeat these domestic terrorists!

https://sarahkendzior.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture