Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
1h

A society reveals what it values by what it chooses to fund. The question has never been whether government costs money.

The question is whether we believe public institutions are worth investing in, or whether we expect the benefits of a functioning society without contributing to its foundation.

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
1h

Heather's writing often now how, as in the 1850s, the 1890s, many changes are in store today.

First big set of changes: how we now know AIPAC and its tens of millions of influence-purported dollars can be beaten.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed showed that in Michigan last night.

He showed it again this morning, when he appeared and spoke in first daylight with Michigan’s Mallory McMorrow just behind him. Mallory the third Dem candidate for the U.S. Senate election 90 days from now – she who dropped out of that race earlier this summer in alarm over the amounts of campaign finance she lacked – but which El-Sayed’s main opposition, Haley Stevens, did have, thanks to AIPAC’s tens of millions.

Mallory McM. is great – and she with El-Sayed shows the way Dems can win in November – not by AIPAC or Elon Musk tens of millions, hundreds of millions, but with real human beings eager to meet each other: door-knocking, coffee-klatching, commenting with as many human specifics as possible on all kinds of Substacks.

Yes we can!

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