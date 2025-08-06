Letters from an American

Phil Balla
15mEdited

About midway through here, Heather has the kicker:

"Americans defended democracy and, for all that Black Americans fought in segregated units, and that race riots broke out in cities across the country during the war years, and that the government interned Japanese Americans, lawmakers began to recognize that the nation could not effectively define itself as a democracy if Black and Brown people lived in substandard housing, received substandard educations, could not advance from menial jobs, and could not vote to change any of those circumstances."

These words resonate all the more now given we've a resurgent fascism in the U.S. -- with parallel nationalisms worldwide, all intolerant. We've got the serial child molester (and perhaps rapist) in the White House -- though he's been found liable of abusing women also 18 and over. As bad as that is, he also aligns with the Project 2025 plan to return the ideals of old southern slavery, male patriarchy, with heavy doses of religiosity clamped onto the land, too.

So good to have especially these words of Heather's I've quoted above, given the context being as dour as it has become in America.

Addendum: where I write, it's now Hiroshima Day, August 6. So can we nod to the dangers of mad militarism which we also see from Donald's key criminal friends around the world?

Ricardo Grinbank
23m

In 1870 Congress established the Department of Justice and in 2025 trump destroyed it as well as much of the rest of American institutions. What's great about that America?

