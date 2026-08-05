Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
3h

The rule of law depends on more than having laws on the books. It depends on public confidence that financial rules are enforced consistently, regardless of wealth or political influence.

Once people begin to believe there is one system for the powerful and another for everyone else, trust in both the rule of law and democratic institutions begins to erode.

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
3h

I’m just grateful Dr. Abdul El-Sayed beat the $60,000,000 arrayed against him.

He had several thousand, largely young, local Michigan volunteers doing what Mamdani did in NYC – and what Dems need to do nationwide to confront and turn back the masses of corporate and billionaire dark money now amuck in Washington, D.C.

Half of that $60,000,000 was AIPAC – testament to how international oligarchs have been working to buy up America for the things criminal Donald does not want us to see.

Criminal Donald’s pals Jeffrey and Ghislaine were not just for years trafficking underage girls and young women. For Putin, Ehud Barak, Netanyahu, Mohammed bin Salman, Erdogan, Sisi, and others of their ilk, they were also money laundering and arms dealing for mass murderers worldwide.

So many evils stem from money – Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed shows us what we might contrarily see more of in the next 90 days.

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