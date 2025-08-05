Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

Phil Balla
3h

On Rachel Maddow’s show today she said we’re already living under an authoritarian leader.

We have – it’s normal now – goon squads roaming America, arresting gardeners, construction workers, restaurant employees. Breaking the glass of parked car windows to pull out mothers of children inside. These are armed terror thugs. Wearing no badges or any other ID. In masks. Accountable to no law, no due process – only to the criminal in the White House.

This is normal. That criminal in the White House last year ran on mass fear of immigrants – on massive lies that they were eating the dogs and cats of normal American towns. Invaders. All here here to rape and murder.

77 million Americans voted for this reality show. So now the country lives under an unaccountable – immune from law – authoritarian criminal.

Some seem to be having second thoughts now, given that this same criminal is covering up his many years’ palling around with sex traffickers. He also for years immune to law, above our strictures about sex with underage children.

But he says no, no one can look into this sordid history of his. He’s the Leader, equivalent to Putin, Orban, Erdogan, Netanyahu, Sisi, Kim, Bukele, Bolsonaro, Mohammed bin Salman.

“In the cartoon caricature of an authoritarian state, there’s secret police, there’s prison camps, there’s the scapegoated enemy on whom all things must be blamed and against whom all things are justified” – Rachel Maddow.

Dutch Mike
3h

“ and the official data is starting to confirm that he was wrong and they were right”

And that is the core of the problem. NOBODY is going to tell te orange troll-baby that he is wrong!

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
