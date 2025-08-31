Letters from an American

Michael H
>>>These cancellations reflect President Donald J. Trump’s apparent determination to kill off wind and solar power initiatives and to force the United States to depend on fossil fuels.<<<

Perhaps it has become habit to use the terms 'Trump' and 'Trump administration' interchangeably. But let's be clear: Trump does not have the intellectual capacity or strategic planning ability to execute all these things that are being attributed to him. He is a person who lives by whim and impulse and streaks of vengeance, who knows very little about the world, who famously refused to read his Presidential Daily Briefings (PDB) during his first term (and probably still doesn't) because he didn't understand them (or they bored him) but could not tolerate anyone explaining them to him, such is the depth of his fragile insecurity. We would do well to make it clear, as often as possible, that it's the Project 2025 team, and other ultra-conservative wealthy elites - and in this particular case those wealthy elites are captains of the fossil fuel industry - who are feeding Trump his marching orders.

Phil Balla
Nice to get Heather's contrast of the Donald insanities compared to real American progress.

That's in the energy sphere. But we can note, too, similarly insanity at the Department of Health and Human Services -- where today Bernie Sanders called on its head, RFK Jr., to resign.

But this RFK Jr. atop H.H.S. fits in perfectly with all Donald’s cabinet appointments.

He’s a fool, a lout, a crank, and an illiterate amateur, as are all his peer cabinet heads.

But this incompetence so reliably atop criminal Donald’s kingdom all aids that sick orange felon’s number one priority, which has been to be cruel, to shriek hysteria, spread hate speech, and for point of the police state to arm all the I.C.E. goons to grab people from our streets and illegally disappear them.

All nightmare scenarios. As if but fabulist fiction. And that’s what we have now from our sickest elites.

