Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
1h

It’s easy to mistake a change in language for a change in direction.

Rescinding a fund doesn’t mean much if individual payments continue and protections from investigation remain in place. Democratic accountability requires looking beyond the announcement and asking whether the underlying practice has actually changed.

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
1h

Chris Hayes and Jamie Raskin today discussed criminal Donald’s slush fund.

Online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4l7C39VETUg

Criminal Donald remains intended that $1,776 billion U.S. taxpayer money go to his militia thugs who beat police at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

Such reward for criminality belies his larger contempt for America.

By various corruptions, Donald accrued some billions of dollars for himself just in his first year of U.S. White House return. Chris Hayes and Jamie Raskin point out how he could draw from these private billions to give at least a million dollars each to all the convicted 1550 Jan. 6 attackers.

But he wants that it be U.S. public monies. He wants to underscore the deep contempt for the American people all moneyed MAGA has. This draws on the same logic by which for years standardized testers have hollowed out our schools. Thus, all students and teachers are shut down from any questions of their own. All fall instead to the neutered IQ conceits where all questions repeat the drill of one correct answer each.

Their moneyed dehumanization has killed schools’ multiple voices, complicated simultaneities, and democratic equality for all.

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