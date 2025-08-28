Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Brant's avatar
Steve Brant
24m

When will the mainstream news report that the Trump administration is a domestic terrorist organization doing everything it can to make sure Americans suffer and die? This is the greatest story of my 70 year long life. Greater than Watergate, the Pentagon Papers, or the financial fraud that brought NYC to the brink of bankruptcy. WHERE ARE THE HEADLINES???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
23m

Yes, insane, U.S. gun violence. Stop it. Take the steps Australia took.

But maybe U.S. elites prefer insanity. Look at Washington D.C., where U.S. national guard troops, sent as if to answer reputed emergency of out-of-control crime everywhere, in fact have nothing better to do than pick up trash.

Chris Hayes, covering this, had to laugh. The fool Donald administration fired 180 of its 200 park service personnel – so D.C. does face growing debris, litter, and trash problems, but all simply owing to its own insanity.

It’s not funny how kids keep getting shot dead in American schools, churches, and other public spaces. But there are virtually no grown-ups among U.S. elites. So no one will do what Australia did. Gun buybacks. Tighter licensing laws. Stricter storage regulations. It’s insane the U.S. won’t take the steps that will stop the mass murders, the repeating slaughter of children.

Stop it, the mass murder of little kids.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture